Getty Images Sport
'I was close to going to Chelsea' - Liam Rosenior's ex-assistant explains why he snubbed Blues return offer to stay at Strasbourg with new boss Gary O'Neil
The BlueCo reshuffle: Why Coelho stayed behind
The coaching reshuffle was set in motion following Maresca’s departure on New Year’s Day, prompting Chelsea to turn to their sister club, Strasbourg, for a successor within the shared BlueCo ownership structure. While Rosenior enjoyed a productive 18-month spell in France - eventually guiding Strasbourg into European competition - he jumped at the chance to lead the Blues, confirming an agreement shortly after a final farewell draw against Nice.
The transition marked a period of significant change for both squads, as Rosenior arrived at Stamford Bridge on a five-and-a-half-year deal alongside key backroom staff including Kalifa Cisse and Justin Walker. Despite a close working relationship with assistant coach Filipe Coelho, however, the latter opted against following the head coach to London. For Coelho, while the professional draw of Chelsea was evident, he felt the timing wasn't right for another move, choosing to maintain stability at Strasbourg under the new regime.
- Getty Images Sport
Family values and French adaptation
Coelho is no stranger to the inner workings of Chelsea, having previously served as the manager of the club's Under-21 side during Maresca's time at the club. He only left West London in July last year to take up his current role with Strasbourg, and he admits that the prospect of moving his family back to England so soon after arriving in France was the deciding factor in staying put.
Speaking to A Bola, Coelho explained the situation clearly: "I was close to going to Chelsea when Liam left and accompanying him in London, but family is a very important pillar and it didn’t make sense to take my family away from a good adaptation to life in France to return to London [at that point]. I arrived five months ago, and I want to keep going."
Learning from the best
The highly-rated coach believes his current path is providing him with the perfect education. By staying at Strasbourg, he has been able to transition from working under Rosenior to supporting new coach O'Neil, all while drawing on his previous experiences close to former Chelsea boss Maresca. This diversity of tactical influence is something Coelho deeply values.
"I feel that the moment to be a head coach will come. I’m not in a hurry and I’m enjoying it. Having arrived at a club like Chelsea, where I was close to Enzo Maresca, and now being able to benefit from the expertise of Liam Rosenior and Gary O’Neil, it’s an incredibly rich résumé, and I’m fine-tuning the last details to be more than prepared when the time comes," the Portuguese coach added.
- AFP
Looking toward the future
While Coelho is currently focused on helping O'Neil continue Strasbourg’s upward trajectory in Ligue 1, he isn't hiding his long-term ambitions. The 39-year-old has his sights set on eventually stepping into the hot seat as a No. 1, and a return to his homeland is a possibility he keeps open.
Reflecting on his future goals, the former Chelsea youth boss admitted that the Portuguese top flight remains a major draw for him. "It’s a league that means a lot to me. It’s my country. Returning to my country is always on the table," Coelho concluded, suggesting that while he snubbed the Blues today, his journey in management is only just beginning.
Advertisement