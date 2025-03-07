'World-class player' - Chelsea legend names Blues star who Thomas Tuchel MUST have in England line-up as Three Lions boss prepares to announce inaugural squad
Chelsea legend Joe Cole has named the 'world-class' Blues star who should be in Thomas Tuchel's England side ahead of the international fixtures.
- James puts in great shift against Copenhagen
- Cole wants Tuchel to call up James for England
- England call-up likely over the next few days