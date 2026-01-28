Chelsea finally cut ties with Raheem Sterling as England winger escapes Blues' 'bomb squad' to complete free transfer

Chelsea have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Sterling for the winger to leave the club, as he looks to find pastures new in which to continue his career.

The club said in a statement: "Raheem Sterling has today departed Chelsea Football Club by mutual agreement, bringing to an end three-and-a-half seasons as our player, having signed in the summer of 2022 when he was transferred from Manchester City.

"We thank Raheem for the contribution he made while a Chelsea player and wish him well for the next stage in his career."

It is a far cry from the excitement showed by manager Thomas Tuchel when he was signed in 2022. At the time, the now-England boss said: "It was the number one priority and we are very excited and super happy that we could make it happen. He's a big improvement to our squad and is exactly what we were looking for in terms of age, experience, and style of play.

"Once the players arrive these days in a situation where they only have one year [left on their] contract, there's always room for negotiation and possibility. We went for it. We could convince him very quickly. He was convinced, he did everything that was needed to do, we gave our best to make it happen. It's a perfect fit.

"He gives us a lot of flexibility, mobility and attacking options at the front."