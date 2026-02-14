Getty Images Sport
Chelsea FC and USMNT star Catarina Macario reportedly nearing NWSL move with San Diego Wave
Advanced talks with Wave
Macario's arrival would be a major boost for the Wave, as the club has lost Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw in recent years and saw Alex Morgan also retire.
Macario is a prolific scorer and playmaker, scoring 26 goals in 62 appearances at stops in Lyon and Chelsea.
Chelsea contract expiring soon
While no deal has been finalized, discussions are progressing as Macario approaches the final months of her contract with Chelsea. Under FIFA regulations, the 26-year-old is eligible to sign a pre-contract within six months of her current deal expiring.
European offers turned down
According to ESPN, Macario received several offers from European clubs, including Barcelona, but her preference is to return to the United States to be closer to home. She is believed to be enthusiastic about the prospect of playing in the NWSL for the first time, with personal factors playing a significant role in her decision.
USWNT star eyes return
Her time in London was hampered early by recovery from a long-term ACL injury that sidelined her for 20 months. Although she dealt with recurring fitness issues, Macario was more consistently available in 2025 and won two Women’s Super League titles with the Blues. She has scored 15 goals in 59 appearances for Chelsea.
Macario was notably left out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad in January, with manager Sonia Bompastor citing injury concerns related to a heel issue. She has not featured since early December.
At the international level, Macario has scored 16 goals in 29 appearances for the United States women's national soccer team, including eight in 10 matches last year.
