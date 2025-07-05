VIDEO: That's why Chelsea have signed Estevao! Blues-bound wonderkid scores outrageous goal AGAINST future employers from near-impossible angle in Club World Cup showdown
Estevao Willian scored an outrageous goal from a near-impossible angle in his final game for Palmeiras against future employers Chelsea in the Club World Cup quarter-finals. The Brazilian restored parity in the second half after Cole Palmer handed an early lead to the Blues, but Augustin Giay's late own goal helped the English giants progress to the last four.
- Estevao scored an outrageous goal against Chelsea
- Ended Palmeiras journey on a bright note
- Blues progressed to the Club World Cup semi-finals