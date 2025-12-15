Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca stands by cryptic outburst about 'worst 48 hours' of his tenure in prickly press conference & insists 'everyone can say what they think'

With Chelsea back to winning ways and Cole Palmer among the goals once again for the West London club, Maresca's rant came as a surprise to everyone sitting in the press room at Stamford Bridge. The 45-year-old did not mince his words, but appeared careful of exactly what it was he was saying, particularly when quizzed on whether he was angry at the Chelsea hierarchy.

He said: "The way the players want to learn has been fantastic and this is the reason why I praise them - because with so many problems, they are doing very well after a complicated week. Since I joined the club the last 48 hours has been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn’t support us. So very happy for Malo in that moment that the effort from Malo and the rest showed that they are all there and want to help this club.”

When pressed, he replied: "In general. In general," before clarifying when asked if it was aimed at fans or the media: "I love the fans and we are very happy with the fans."