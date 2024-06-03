Enzo-Fernandez(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Chelsea set to take key decision on Enzo Fernandez's Olympics involvement with Argentina as they risk angering £106m star

Enzo FernandezArgentinaChelseaPremier LeagueCopa America

Chelsea have reportedly taken a definitive stance on the participation of Argentina star Enzo Fernandez in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris.

  • Fernandez wanted to play in both Copa America & Olympics
  • Chelsea hold him back for the Olympics
  • Want the midfielder back in London after Copa America
