Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa 2025
Aditya Gokhale

Chelsea enter Emiliano Martinez race! Blues keen to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper who is reportedly 'dreaming' of Manchester United move amid rival interest from Galatasaray and La Liga

E. Martinez Chelsea Manchester United Aston Villa Premier League Transfers

Chelsea have joined the race for Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez, with Enzo Maresca reportedly keen on signing the Argentina No.1. However, the 2022 World Cup winner is said to favour a move to Manchester United, with Galatasaray and Atletico Madrid also circling.

  • Chelsea want Martinez after Sánchez, Jorgensen struggles

  • Martinez reportedly prefers Man Utd move over Chelsea switch
  • Galatasaray, Atleti also pushing for Aston Villa goalkeeper
