douglas luiz juventusGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Chelsea make shock enquiry over loan for Juventus' Douglas Luiz as midfield injury issues begin to bite

D. LuizChelseaTransfersJuventusSerie APremier League

Chelsea have reportedly made a shock enquiry to Juventus over a potential loan move for Douglas Luiz.

  • Luiz joined Juve from Aston Villa
  • Brazilian could make a return to English shores
  • Chelsea looking to secure a loan until summer
