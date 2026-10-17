Chelsea End Nine-Month Wait For A Clean Sheet As Mike Penders Makes Unexpected Debut

Chelsea finally ended their 22-game wait for a Premier League clean sheet during their clash with Everton. However, the achievement came at a cost when Emiliano Martinez suffered a serious injury 67 minutes into the match.

The goalkeeper collided heavily with Jarrad Branthwaite while attempting to clear a set-piece, resulting in a delay of nearly 10 minutes as paramedics attended to him on the pitch. His early departure forced manager Xabi Alonso to introduce 21-year-old Mike Penders for his top-flight debut under immense pressure.