Chelsea confirm the signing of Brazilian prodigy Denner from Corinthians on an eight-year contract

Following the closure of the summer transfer window, Chelsea have confirmed the arrival of Denner Alves via their official website. The 18-year-old left-sided defender joins the club from Corinthians and will immediately link up with the newly rebranded Cobham Next Gen squads.

An official club statement read: "Chelsea is pleased to confirm the signing of Denner from Brazilian side Corinthians, with the full-back signing a contract until 2034." The London club have secured one of South America's most promising talents, adding Denner to a youth setup that has already seen the arrivals of Harrison Bettoni and Alfie Osborne earlier this summer.