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Chelsea confirm the signing of Brazilian prodigy Denner from Corinthians on an eight-year contract
Chelsea confirm Denner signing
Following the closure of the summer transfer window, Chelsea have confirmed the arrival of Denner Alves via their official website. The 18-year-old left-sided defender joins the club from Corinthians and will immediately link up with the newly rebranded Cobham Next Gen squads.
An official club statement read: "Chelsea is pleased to confirm the signing of Denner from Brazilian side Corinthians, with the full-back signing a contract until 2034." The London club have secured one of South America's most promising talents, adding Denner to a youth setup that has already seen the arrivals of Harrison Bettoni and Alfie Osborne earlier this summer.
Denner shines for Corinthians and Brazil
Denner joined the Corinthians youth system at the age of 13 and quickly progressed through their ranks. Last year, the teenager starred as Corinthians' Under-20s finished as runners-up in the Sao Paulo Youth Cup.
Throughout that competition, Denner scored three goals and provided two assists, which included netting the opening goal in the final against Sao Paulo. Beyond his club achievements, the full-back has also impressed on the international stage. He is a Brazil youth international and was a key member of the Under-17 squad that successfully won the South American Under-17 Championship in 2025.
Family ties to Arsenal defender
According to Brazilian media reports, Denner is a cousin of Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes. If the young full-back can replicate the Premier League success of his relative, Chelsea have acquired a top talent. This acquisition caps off a hectic summer for Chelsea, who have spent over £300 million to sign players like Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroix. Conversely, the club have generated approximately £400m in sales. A significant portion of that income was generated when Enzo Fernandez joined Manchester City on deadline day for a massive £125m fee, alongside departures for Tosin Adarabioyo and Marc Guiu.
- AFP
What is next for the youngster?
The 18-year-old will now begin his integration into English football by training with Chelsea's Cobham Next Gen squads. The young defender will aim to adapt quickly to his new environment and impress the academy coaches. If he continues his rapid development, the Brazilian could soon push for opportunities within the senior team and potentially face his cousin in future London derbies.
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