Chelsea issue statement to condemn vile racist abuse aimed at Wesley Fofana

Fofana received two yellow cards in the 1-1 draw and was sent off late on in the game. The defender then shared the abuse he had received on Instagram and added his own message which read: "2026, it's still the same thing, nothing changes. These people are never punished. You create big campaigns against racism, but nobody actually does anything."

Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri also revealed he was subjected to racist abuse after the game which also led to a strong response from the Clarets: "The club has reported the post to Instagram's parent company, Meta, and expects strong support from them, together with the Premier League and the police, and will work to ensure that the individual responsible is identified and investigated. There is no place for this in our society and we condemn it unreservedly. The club continues to be unequivocal in its stance – we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination. Hannibal will receive the full backing from the club and from the Burnley fans, who we have already seen condemning the abuse. There is no room for racism."