Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly fires back at criticism from English media in new interview

Former Chelsea owner Abramovich had been forced to sell the club in 2022 after he was sanctioned by then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Abramovich's close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin meant the 59-year-old's assets were frozen in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, a conflict that continues to rumble on.

This paved the way for Boehly to take the reins at Chelsea, having initially seen a $3bn offer to buy the club rejected in 2019. A consortium fronted by the American businessman would ultimately pay £4.25bn to seal the takeover, which was approved by the British government on May 25, 2022, and on May 30, the sale was completed, ending Abramovich's 19-year ownership of the club.

Boehly's time at Chelsea hasn't been plain sailing, with the American coming in for criticism for the way in which he has managed the club. Indeed, he opted to relieve fan favourite Thomas Tuchel shortly after taking charge, while the German's successors Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino also suffered the same fate.

Chelsea, though, are on an upward trajectory with Enzo Maresca in the dugout. The Italian guided the Blues back to the Champions League in his debut season in charge, and also won the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup in his first 12 months in west London.