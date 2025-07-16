VIDEO: 'Disgusting!' - Chelsea's Club World Cup hero Cole Palmer makes his feelings on American food clear after starring against PSG

Chelsea's Cole Palmer had a taste of American food while starring at the Club World Cup, but the forward found it "disgusting". The 23-year-old England international delivered a masterclass in the final, netting twice and setting up another goal in a 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain that left the football world stunned.

Palmer starred against PSG in the final

Tried out American food while in New Jersey

Was not quite impressed with its taste Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱