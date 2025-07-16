VIDEO: 'Disgusting!' - Chelsea's Club World Cup hero Cole Palmer makes his feelings on American food clear after starring against PSG
Chelsea's Cole Palmer had a taste of American food while starring at the Club World Cup, but the forward found it "disgusting". The 23-year-old England international delivered a masterclass in the final, netting twice and setting up another goal in a 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain that left the football world stunned.
- Palmer starred against PSG in the final
- Tried out American food while in New Jersey
- Was not quite impressed with its taste