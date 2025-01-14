Chelsea allowing Christopher Nkunku to leave for Bayern Munich makes ZERO sense - the underused forward is one of few truly elite players in the Blues' squad

The Frenchman could be allowed to depart for the Bundesliga giants having grown frustrated at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea would be making a mistake

You would be forgiven for having a patchy memory of Christopher Nkunku's Chelsea career to date, because his time at Stamford Bridge has been largely, well, patchy. Through no fault of his own, the French attacker has been limited to just 42 appearances since joining the Blues from RB Leipzig in 2023, and it's possible he won't add many more to that tally.

Despite the unshakeable feeling that there is so much more to come from Nkunku in the blue shirt, the 27-year-old has emerged as a serious target for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in January, with the player open to leaving having grown frustrated over a lack of Premier League game time, even agreeing personal terms, and Chelsea seemingly open to selling.

Nineteen-year-old talent Mathys Tel could be heading in the opposite direction, but this is a deal the west Londoners really shouldn't be entertaining - especially not mid-season.