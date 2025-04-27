Chelsea could cash in on Man Utd loanee Jadon Sancho immediately as Blues step up transfer interest in cut-price Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens
Chelsea are planning on offloading Jadon Sancho immediately after signing him from Manchester United, as they step up their interest in Jamie Gittens.
- Chelsea to go through with Sancho buy obligation
- Will sell the England winger immediately for profit
- Blues interested in signing Dortmund's Jamie Gittens