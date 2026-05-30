'London's home of trophies' - Chelsea brutally mock Arsenal's Champions League final loss as Blues show off silverware in cheeky social media post

While the social media banter raged, the mood in the Arsenal camp was understandably sombre. Mikel Arteta struggled to hide his disappointment at the manner of the defeat. The Gunners boss noted: "It's very tough to accept when you are so consistent in the competition all the way to the final and you lose it on penalty kicks. It's a difficult one." He later added: "For sure, what I said to the players and the staff, if I tell them one million 'thank you's it is not enough. It's not because if what we've won, it's the joy that we've had every day."

Midfielder Declan Rice was equally gutted, having seen his first season at the Emirates end without the ultimate prize. Rice reflected: "It's gutting. It's devastating to lose the Champions League final on penalties. But an incredible season. We gave it absolutely everything. It's a lottery and that's football. Some of the best teams ever have lost on penalties in finals. We win together, we lose together and I'm so proud of this group and these boys. What a season. It's been incredible. I'm obviously gutted but it's been an incredible journey this season. We'll be back."