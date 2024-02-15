Todd BoehlyGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Chelsea to raid Brighton again? Blues make offer for head of recruitment Sam Jewell amid fears of Man Utd interest - just 16 months after signing his predecessor

ChelseaBrighton & Hove AlbionTransfersPremier LeagueManchester United

Chelsea could raid Brighton again as the Blues reportedly want Sam Jewell, their head of recruitment, amid fears of interest from Manchester United.

  • Chelsea have allegedly offered a role to Jewell
  • United are also in the race to sign him
  • Staying at Brighton also remains an option for Jewell

