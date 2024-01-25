Chelsea, Arsenal & Man Utd offered chance to complete shock late deal for Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Aditya Gokhale
Callum Wilson Newcastle 2023-24Getty Images
Callum WilsonNewcastle UnitedPremier LeagueArsenalManchester UnitedChelseaTransfers

Newcastle could sell Callum Wilson for just £18 million ($22.8m) with three Premier League heavyweights all alerted to his availability.

  • Wilson could be put up for sale
  • Newcastle on the cusp of PSR limit
  • Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea on alert

