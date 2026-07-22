Chelsea agree Alejandro Garnacho deal with Aston Villa just a year after signing Argentine from Man Utd

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa have successfully reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Garnacho on an initial season-long loan that includes a conditional obligation to buy. The move represents a significant victory for Emery, who has been a long-term admirer of the 22-year-old winger. Emery had previously attempted to secure Garnacho’s signature last summer when the player was departing Manchester United, but the attacker ultimately chose a move to Stamford Bridge over Villa Park at that time.

The pursuit of Garnacho was prioritised by the Spanish coach, who believes the Argentine's explosive pace and technical ability are perfectly suited to his tactical setup. A medical has already been completed in Birmingham, and a four-year contract has been agreed upon, which will come into effect if the conditions for a permanent transfer are met. This swift piece of business ensures that Villa bolster their attacking options early in the window as they prepare for the rigours of domestic and European competition in the upcoming campaign.



