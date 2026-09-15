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'I need to enjoy football again' - Chelsea & AC Milan flop opens up on emotional RB Leipzig return
Redemption at the Red Bull Arena
The sight of Nkunku celebrating with a red balloon returned to the Red Bull Arena on Sunday, marking a full-circle moment for a player who once dominated the Bundesliga. After three years of frustration abroad, the 28-year-old looks like a man reborn, having already made a significant impact since rejoining Leipzig on loan from Milan. The French attacker was instrumental in the recent 5-0 demolition of Hamburger SV, scoring his first goal for the club since the 2023 DFB-Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Speaking about his decision to return to the club where he previously won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award, Nkunku was candid about his mental state. "In my situation, I need to enjoy football again, to just think about football, play games and be on the pitch to do what I want to do. It was the best option for me," Nkunku told Bulinews.
"At the moment, it was the best option for me. When I spoke with the coach and the management, we were all convinced that this season would be good for me and for the club also. We didn’t hesitate one moment and pushed for the deal."
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Struggle to settle at Stamford Bridge
Nkunku’s high-profile move to Chelsea in 2023 for a reported £52 million was supposed to be the start of a new era at Stamford Bridge, but the transfer was cursed from the outset. A severe knee injury suffered during a pre-season tour of the United States sidelined him for most of his debut campaign. Reflecting on that period, he noted that the timing was disastrous, as he was unable to integrate with new teammates while undergoing surgery. When he did return, his desperation to prove his worth led to a cycle of minor muscle injuries.
"It’s about timing, because when I arrived, everything was going well. But then I had surgery for the first time at the end of pre-season. That’s not a good moment for a player, because you need to finish your pre-season. I didn’t start the season with the team. For me, it was also a new club with new teammates. When you’re injured, it’s complicated to get to know your teammates,” Nkunku explained.
"So after that, I wanted to come back fast. I didn’t listen to my body, because I was young and wanted to come back fast and play and train with the squad. So after that, I had a lot of small injuries, like muscle injuries. So the first season wasn’t good when it came to my condition and physical problems."
Tactical rigours of Serie A
The struggles continued when he moved to Milan in 2025. Despite managing 18 goals across his total Chelsea tenure, he found the tactical rigours of Serie A equally stifling. Nkunku explained that Italian teams often play with a primary focus on not conceding, which leads to a more defensive and less expansive style of play. He felt frustrated by the lack of end-to-end action that defines the Bundesliga and Premier League. Consequently, when the opportunity arose to return to Leipzig, he did not hesitate.
“In Italy, I think teams play not to concede goals. It’s more defensive. After one team scores, it’s complicated to score. And even the team who scored the first goal doesn’t think about scoring a second one. It’s very, very difficult," Nkunku noted.
“I saw it last year. It was very difficult because I was always thinking about going up to score, but you needed to stay behind to protect your goal. Of course, if you think individually, you’re frustrated. But we play football. It’s a collective sport, so you need to think about the squad and to do what the coach wants and to reach the target of the idea.”
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National team ambitions and future goals
Beyond club success, Nkunku has his sights set on a return to the international stage with France. Having missed out on consistent call-ups due to his injury woes and lack of regular playing time in London and Milan, he views his return to Germany as the perfect platform to catch the eye of the national team hierarchy. He acknowledged that the quality of the French squad is immense, but he believes that if he can maintain the "regularity" that has eluded him for three seasons, a call-up is within reach.
“Of course it’s a target. Even before, it was a target. You know the quality of the squad, and I can reach this for sure, but it’s about timing and also to be able to play game by game and to be decisive," he stated.
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