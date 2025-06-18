Chelsea's 2025-26 Premier League fixtures: Full schedule, TV & ticket details

GOAL brings you details of all of Chelsea's fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season

Chelsea will be looking to build on a successful first season under Enzo Maresca when the Premier League returns in August.

The Blues qualified for the Champions League and also won the Europa Conference League in 2024-25, but those triumphs are not enough to satisfy a club with such a rich history when it comes to winning silverware.

West London's finest will have to show plenty more on the pitch and will be desperate to start the season on the front foot if they are to close the gap to title holders Liverpool and rivals Arsenal above them.

GOAL brings you the full month-to-month breakdown of all of the Blues' Premier League matches in 2025-26.*