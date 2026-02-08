Getty Images Sport
'Everyone loves to chat rubbish!' - Cole Palmer breaks silence on Chelsea exit rumours amid claims he is homesick
Palmer scores hat-trick against Wolves
Palmer has had, by his lofty standards, a relatively subdued season so far. Struggling with injuries and fitness concerns, the English forward has been unable to maintain a consistent level of form and health that has allowed him to soar to become one of the best players in the Premier League. Yet, on Saturday, he showcased just why it is too soon to write him off as anything but that.
Palmer was the star of the show as the Blues saw off bottom of the table Wolves 3-1 at Molineux. The Blues took the lead early in the game when Palmer sent Jose Sa the wrong way from the penalty spot after Joao Pedro was sent tumbling to the turf in the box after just 13 minutes.
The Brazilian was then on the end of another foul, a push in the back when running through on goal, and was awarded yet another spot kick. Palmer put the ball into the opposite corner this time, with Sa diving the opposite direction once again.
The former Manchester City man then rounded off a first half hat-trick when he rifled into the roof of the net from around eight yards out after a cutback from defender Marc Cucurella. The Blues man celebrated with his trademark celebration before putting his hands over his ears, telling the crowd he was not listening to any noise.
Palmer dismisses exit rumours
The noise circulating Palmer has been incessant in recent weeks, with multiple reports suggesting that the Chelsea attacker is unhappy in west London and is looking for a move back up north, where he grew up. Palmer is known to be a Manchester United fan and came through the Manchester City academy and has been touted with a move to the former in recent weeks as a potential replacement for Bruno Fernandes.
Yet Palmer was keen to quash any speculation after the Wolves game. Speaking to BBC's Match of the Day, he said: “Everyone loves to chat rubbish, don't they? I don't pay too much attention to it.
“You see things. But I feel like I've come from a strong place anyway so I don't pay attention to it.”
Palmer loving life under Rosenior
Since switching the blue of Manchester for the blue of London, Palmer has become a superb footballer and an integral part of Chelsea, no matter which manager he has been playing under. He was signed by Mauricio Pochettino, under whom he exploded from a fringe player into one of the standout talents in the division.
After the departure of Pochettino, Enzo Maresca made Palmer his talisman and the Englishman helped the Blues finish in the Champions League qualification spots and lift both the Conference League and the Club World Cup.
Now under the stewardship of Liam Rosenior, Palmer has a new boss to contend with. He is already loving life under the new Blues boss.
“Life under Liam is amazing, he gives us all confidence,“ he said. “He lets us be ourselves, play free. I'm sure when I'm back proper fit, you'll see the best of me. Him and all the staff give us all confidence on the training pitch, with his strategies, the way we play… I really like it.”
Rosenior rally continues
Chelsea have made a fast start to life under Rosenior and are looking up the table. The Blues sit fifth, which will likely be a Champions League spot, but will be determined to close the gap on the teams above them. They are just four points off Manchester City, who sit second.
