This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Major League Soccer K. Kahlina Charlotte FC Charlotte FC shotstopper Kristijan Kahlina has been crowned the best goalkeeper in the league in 2024. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kristijan Kahlina wins MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Beats out Hugo Lloris

Highest save percentage in league

Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now Article continues below