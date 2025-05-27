Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta accompanied the trophy to Bavaria, taking part in FedEx's 'Delivering for Success' event.

The big day is almost here, and the anticipation is building.

On 31 May, PSG and Inter will face each other in one of the most important football events of the year: the Champions League final.

This match will determine which team will be crowned European champions and lift one of the most coveted trophies in sport.

The final of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League will take place in Munich, and FedEx, one of the competition's official sponsors, will be responsible for transporting the trophy famously known as 'Big Ears.'