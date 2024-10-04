Any form of Champions League is ‘always special’ to Cristiano Ronaldo as ex-Man Utd & Real Madrid superstar targets another continental crown with Al-Nassr
Any form of Champions League competition is “always special” to Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese eyeing more continental glory with Al-Nassr.
- Captured five continental crowns in Europe
- Looking to land another in the Middle East
- Showing no sign of slowing down at 39