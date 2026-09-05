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Pisa SC v Como 1907 - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Cesc Fabregas hails Como 'identity' after ruthless 4-1 comeback win against Genoa as Champions League debut looms

C. Fabregas
Como
Genoa vs Como
Genoa
Serie A

Cesc Fabregas praised his Como side's mental strength as they recovered from an early setback to secure a resounding 4-1 victory over Genoa in Serie A. The Spanish head coach highlighted his team's unwavering commitment to their tactical identity ahead of a historic Champions League debut.

  • Como cruise to comeback win

    Fabregas praised the maturity of his Como side after they fought back to claim a comprehensive 4-1 victory away to Genoa. The visitors suffered an early scare when Milutin Osmajic opened the scoring for the hosts in the Serie A clash.

    However, Como kept their composure and immediately took control of proceedings, turning the match around before the half-time break. Assane Diao led the comeback with a clinical brace, while summer signing and debutant Moise Kean provided a crucial assist. Martin Baturina and Nico Paz also found the back of the net to secure all three points.

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  • Pisa SC v Como 1907 - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Fabregas demands tactical loyalty

    Fabregas was delighted with how his players reacted to falling behind, emphasising the importance of their tactical principles. He noted that early defensive lapses are always ruthlessly punished at the highest level of Italian football.

    "That depends on how you interpret enjoyment," Fabregas told DAZN. "I think you enjoy it when you do things well, give your all, and play the right way. Every coach, club and team has its path, its identity, and we try to stick with ours. The lads are doing well interpreting the various phases of the game.

    "Conceding that goal showed us that in Serie A when you’re caught napping for two seconds, you are punished, but then we reacted in the best way, showing maturity and mental strength to get it back on track."

  • Sticking to the game plan

    Como are now focused on consolidating their top-flight status while competing in Europe. Fabregas insists that individual results are secondary to maintaining the club's distinct playing style under pressure.

    "My message is always that we need to be ourselves, it doesn’t matter what happens in the game," Fabregas explained. "I lost so many games as a player, some when playing well, some when playing badly, but the most important thing is to always be us in those situations.

    "There are days when we might not win because we lack quality in the final pass, or a moment of luck, there are a million things that can go right or wrong, but we still have to be ourselves. The day I see something we didn’t prepare, our principles or identity, that is when I get angry. Fortunately, I see my team with the right calm and mentality. We can win or lose, but we’ve got to maintain that identity."

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  • Genoa CFC v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Historic European nights await

    Como heavily reinforced their squad over the summer and are now preparing for a landmark moment in the club's modern history. Fabregas's men will host German side RB Leipzig in their first ever Champions League fixture on Thursday, September 10. The European clash will also mark Como's first home match of the campaign. The Stadio Sinigaglia has been undergoing essential renovations over the summer to meet stringent UEFA regulations.

Champions League
Como crest
Como
COM
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
Serie A
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
Frosinone crest
Frosinone
FRC