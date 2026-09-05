Cesc Fabregas hails Como 'identity' after ruthless 4-1 comeback win against Genoa as Champions League debut looms

Fabregas was delighted with how his players reacted to falling behind, emphasising the importance of their tactical principles. He noted that early defensive lapses are always ruthlessly punished at the highest level of Italian football.

"That depends on how you interpret enjoyment," Fabregas told DAZN. "I think you enjoy it when you do things well, give your all, and play the right way. Every coach, club and team has its path, its identity, and we try to stick with ours. The lads are doing well interpreting the various phases of the game.

"Conceding that goal showed us that in Serie A when you’re caught napping for two seconds, you are punished, but then we reacted in the best way, showing maturity and mental strength to get it back on track."