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Cesc Fabregas slams 'poor' Como performance as unbeaten start ends in shock Frosinone defeat
Unbeaten run ends abruptly
Como's impressive unbeaten streak came to an abrupt halt following a surprise 2-0 defeat away to Frosinone at Stadio Benito Stirpe. First-half strikes from Giacomo Calo and Giorgi Kvernadze saw Fabregas' side concede multiple goals before the interval for only the fourth time in Serie A. The unexpected setback squandered a prime opportunity for I Lariani to move level on points with early joint-leaders Roma and Inter.
- Emmefoto
Spaniard shoulders tactical blame
Despite his side creating high-quality opportunities in the final third, Fabregas lamented their inability to neutralise the hosts' game plan while praising the inspired form of goalkeeper Lorenzo Palmisani. The Spanish tactician took personal responsibility, conceding he had failed to prepare his squad effectively for the challenge.
Addressing the below-par display during his post-match press conference, Fabregas told reporters: "I explained during the pre-match what sort of team Frosinone are. Maybe, I wasn't good at making sure the team understood it. I wouldn't have been surprised had we won 4-1 today, because Palmisani made a lot of saves."
Coach salutes opponents' display
The reverse represented the Lombardy outfit's first poor showing in five months, dating back to their Coppa Italia semi-final exit against Inter. In stark contrast, an inspired Frosinone climbed to 10 points to record the finest five-match opening sequence in their top-flight history.
Acknowledging the home side's disciplined execution, Fabregas added: "We didn't have great control, we had four chances to score. When you lose, you get angry and then analyse, but Frosinone played the game that they wanted to, and we were not up to it.
"Frosinone did well to hurt us, we definitely have to improve. [It] was our first poor game in five months, the last being in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia against Inter. We should speak about a great Frosinone side today because they deserve it. It was a Frosinone masterpiece today. It was very clear what Frosinone wanted to do."
- aal.photo
Tough test follows hiatus
Serie A now pauses for the international break, offering Como a timely window to regroup after slipping to eighth following their first league defeat. Fabregas' side face an immediate chance to respond on October 11 when they welcome joint-leaders Roma for a heavyweight clash at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Tightening up their backline organisation will be paramount if the ambitious hosts hope to upset the frontrunners and push towards the top four.
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