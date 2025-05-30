Cesc Fabregas set for Barcelona reunion! Como manager to go head-to-head with his old side as Dele Alli could come up against Lamine Yamal and Raphinha
Cesc Fabregas could be set to lead Como against his former club Barcelona in the Catalan side's 2025-26 season opener, the Joan Gamper Trophy.
- Fabregas enjoying time as Como boss
- Como could take on Barca in Gamper trophy
- Fabregas to return to his boyhood club for the clash