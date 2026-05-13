Celtic win with controversial stoppage time penalty as Glasgow giants face Hearts in Premiership title decider in last game of the season

The penalty decision has ignited widespread outrage, with many arguing the ball struck the Motherwell defender's head, not his hand. Darren O'Dea remarked: "Looking at the footage we've just watched, it's made huge contact with Sam Nicholson's head because of the trajectory the ball takes. I don't know how you can conclusively say that is handball."

Adding to the criticism, ex-Hearts player Ryan Stevenson slammed the quick video check, saying: "It's a disgrace. VAR took six minutes in the recent West Ham v Arsenal game because everyone understood how big a decision it was. John Beaton was at the monitor for what, 20 seconds?"