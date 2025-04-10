Catarina Macario and Alyssa Thompson impress, Phallon Tullis-Joyce makes strong debut: Stock up, stock down after USWNT and Emma Hayes split with Brazil

The USWNT took down Brazil in one Olympic gold medal rematch, but then lost late with a re-tooled starting IX

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The U.S. women's national team split a pair of friendlies with Brazil, winning the first match 2-0 Saturday in Los Angeles before falling 2-1 on Tuesday night in San Jose. Facing Brazil wasn't going to be easy, and that proved to be the case.

The games marked a rematch of the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal match, so there was a lot on the line despite it being labeled a "friendly." Yet given that the 2027 World Cup is still two years away, USWNT head coach Emma Hayes made it very clear that once again she would be experimenting with players - because she can.

If the World Cup was this summer, perhaps not, but she used this opportunity to see players compete against a world-class team such as like Brazil - the USWNT is ranked No. 1 in the FIFA world rankings, and Brazil is No. 8.

"I don't want to wait another year for me to get a look at these less-experienced players against a top-level opponent," Hayes said after the second match. "I'm glad I made that decision, even if you feel a little bit of short term pain within it."

In the first meeting, the starting IX was generally as expected - a combination of young and new, with California natives Catarina Macario, Alyssa Thompson and Trinity Rodman leading the front line. Down the middle, Hayes had youngster Lily Yohannes holding down the 10, with captain Lindsey Heaps and Sam Coffey as defensive center mids.

The backline had veteran Crystal Dunn and Emily Fox outside, with Tara McKeown and Emily Sonnett as the two center backs. Manchester United's Phallon Tullis-Joyce made her first start for the USWNT in goal, and held it down, admirably.

The lineup proved solid, despite some shaky moments in transition. Tullis-Joyce earned a clean sheet, and proved to be a solid force in net. Up top, Rodman reminded everyone just how much she was missed, and Macario's hold-up game was beyond.

The second game was a completely different story.

Hayes started the youngest lineup in her 20-game tenure, with Avery Patterson and Michelle Cooper earning their first starts. The midfield combined to be just 57 years-old, with Yohannes (17), Claire Hutton (19) and Korbin Albert (21). The backline looked entirely different on the wing as well, with 19-year-old Gisele Thompson on the left and Avery Patterson, earning her first start, on the right.

The two had McKeown and Sonnett in the middle, although just for the first half, before McKeown was subbed out for Alana Cook. Mandy McGlynn started in goal, and earned her third cap in her third start.

While the USWNT got on the board first, and in the first minute at that, the game quickly got away as Brazil dominated possession and capitalized off of their inexperience in big moments - and Hayes lost for just the second time as U.S. coach as a result.

So who stood out? Whose stock rose against Brazil, and whose fell? GOAL takes a look.