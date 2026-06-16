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Explained: Why Casemiro's transfer to Inter Miami has been delayed as outgoing Man Utd star eyes Lionel Messi link-up in MLS
Discovery rights dispute stalls Miami switch
Casemiro's expected move to Inter Miami has been delayed because of a disagreement between the club and LA Galaxy over MLS discovery rights. The Brazilian will leave Man Utd at the end of this month after his contract expired and has been exploring a move to MLS. Inter Miami recently emerged as favourites to sign the veteran midfielder, but MLS regulations have complicated the process.
According to DailyMail, LA Galaxy registered their interest in Casemiro before Miami and therefore secured his discovery rights. As a result, Galaxy are reportedly demanding £750,000 ($1 million) for those rights. Until the two clubs reach an agreement, Casemiro's next destination cannot be finalised.
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MLS rules create latest obstacle
Reports indicate that Casemiro and his representatives previously held talks with LA Galaxy, who made contract offers in an attempt to bring the former Real Madrid midfielder to California. However, after visiting Miami with his family, Casemiro reportedly decided that Inter Miami was his preferred destination. The opportunity to join a squad featuring Lionel Messi is said to have been a key factor in that decision.
Discovery system under scrutiny again
The situation is not unique within MLS. Clubs have regularly negotiated compensation packages to resolve discovery rights disputes and complete transfers. A recent example involved Marco Reus, whose rights were held by Charlotte FC before his move to LA Galaxy. Charlotte initially sought $800,000 but ultimately accepted $400,000 in General Allocation Money, allowing the transfer to proceed.
Casemiro's case is likely to require a similar compromise. The discovery rights system has faced criticism from within MLS, with some clubs viewing it as outdated and difficult to explain to players and representatives from Europe.
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Miami seeks resolution
Inter Miami must now reach an agreement with the LA Galaxy to clear the final hurdle to the arrival of Casemiro, who is currently on international duty with Brazil at the World Cup. A settlement over the discovery rights appears the most likely route to completing the move. Meanwhile, Man Utd are already planning for life after the Brazilian. The club are expected to pursue West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes, while Ederson is reportedly set to join from Atalanta in a £38 million deal.