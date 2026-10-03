Carlos Baleba FINALLY makes Man Utd bow in secret friendly as Michael Carrick faces growing injury crisis during international break

The 22-year-old midfielder, who completed a £70 million ($93m) switch from Brighton in August, took to the pitch on Friday in a behind-closed-doors fixture at Carrington. Baleba lined up against fellow INEOS-owned Lausanne-Sport, earning valuable minutes alongside established first-team figures such as Harry Maguire and Matheus Cunha, according to ESPN.

This run-out marks his first unofficial appearance in a Manchester United shirt. The player has been unavailable for competitive action due to an ankle issue initially sustained during pre-season with the Seagulls. Although he was named among the substitutes for United's 1-1 draw against Fulham prior to the international window, he was not risked off the bench.



