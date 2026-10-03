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Carlo Ancelotti urges Brazil to show 'full respect' to India ahead of Kolkata friendly
Italian tactician demands total professionalism
Ancelotti insists his side must not take the hosts lightly, even if football is not the primary sport in the country. The encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium marks Brazil's third outing since their 2026 World Cup last-16 exit, following a 1-1 draw and a 4-2 win against Australia. The manager has blended established core players with several fresh faces to lay solid foundations for the team.
- NurPhoto
Manager praises hosts sporting passion
Speaking at a pre-match press conference, the Italian tactician acknowledged that cricket takes centre stage in India but stressed that local passion for football remains genuine.
Addressing the local sporting culture and his squad's enthusiasm, Ancelotti said: "Cricket is part of their culture, football is not the most important game. But that doesn't mean they don't love football. We are happy to be here and show our quality to all who have the possibility to watch the game and it will be a fantastic night."
Looking ahead to the fixture in front of tens of thousands of supporters at the Salt Lake Stadium, the 67-year-old coach added: "I hope it will be an entertaining game. We're happy to be here and to show our quality."
'We have full respect for our opponents'
Brazil hold considerable respect for their hosts' ability to pull off a surprise, particularly after watching the Blue Tigers hold Central American side Panama to a 1-1 draw.
Noting his opponents' positive display in that match, the five-time Champions League winner said: "We have respect for the quality of the Indian team. They played a good draw against Panama. We have full respect for our opponents."
Asked about his calm demeanour and steady presence while managing a star-studded dressing room, Ancelotti replied: "It's part of my character. I'm usually patient in football, and as a manager, I think patience is an important quality."
Dismissing suggestions that the friendly serves as a high-pressure trial for his squad, the manager added: "For the squad and all the players, it's not a test or an opportunity to prove themselves. We are still defining the final squad for the match. It's not a test, but an opportunity."
- NurPhoto
Selecao conclude Asian friendly schedule
The encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium draws the curtain on Brazil's run of friendlies during this international window. Ancelotti's men will not reconvene until November, when they head to Kallang, Singapore, for back-to-back tests against Japan and the host nation. Meanwhile, India will swiftly turn their attention to welcoming another Conmebol heavyweight, hosting Uruguay at the same venue on October 6.
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