Carlo Ancelotti still has 'no doubt' about Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid star's goal drought continues while Vinicius Jr 'is the one who makes the difference' with stunning hat-trick
Carlo Ancelotti has backed Kylian Mbappe to come good amid his mini goal drought, while praising Vinicius Junior after his Real Madrid hat-trick.
- Mbappe in mini Real Madrid goal drought
- Ancelotti defends France forward
- Praises Vinicius Jr after hat-trick