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Revealed: Why Carlo Ancelotti SAID NO to Italy to stay in Brazil
Ancelotti rejects Azzurri approach
Ancelotti emerged as the primary target for the FIGC following another high-level shakeup within the national team setup. However, the former Real Madrid boss turned down the opportunity to coach his home country, choosing instead to remain at the helm of Brazil.
Italy technical director Paolo Maldini recently confirmed that Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola were the FIGC's top choices for the vacancy. Ultimately, managerial negotiations collapsed into chaos, leading to Maldini's resignation before Claudio Ranieri was named technical director and Roberto Mancini appointed head coach.
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Loyalty to the Brazil project
Having started his managerial career as an assistant for Italy under Arrigo Sacchi from 1992 to 1995, taking the Azzurri job would have represented a emotional full-circle moment for Ancelotti. However, the legendary manager insisted his loyalty lies entirely with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).
Speaking to ESPN’s Pedro Ivo Almeida, Ancelotti clarified his stance: "It's not a contract issue; that's not the reason. It's because I have a commitment to the CBF and to this country, because this country has welcomed me so warmly during this first year. I want to stay here."
Gratitude to the Italian Federation
While Ancelotti polite turned down the offer, he made sure to express his gratitude to the FIGC for their interest. He emphasised that staying in South America was the only right decision given the support he has received since taking over the Selecao.
"And I thanked the Italian Federation, of course, but I want to stay here because I believe it's right and fair to remain in a country that has welcomed me so warmly, at an institution that has given me the opportunity to work," he added.
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Long-term future secured through 2030
Ancelotti's decision keeps him firmly rooted in South America for the long haul. The Italian tactician signed a contract extension with the CBF prior to the 2026 World Cup, binding him to the Brazil national team through June 2030.
This long-term commitment ensures Ancelotti will oversee Brazil's transition into the post-Neymar era. His primary focus will now turn to guiding the Selecao through upcoming CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, the 2028 Copa America, and building toward the 2030 World Cup.
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