Jude Bellingham Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid
Ritabrata Banerjee

Carlo Ancelotti explains why Jude Bellingham goal drought is 'not a problem' for Real Madrid despite La Liga champions not yet being at '100 per cent' as he makes key Kylian Mbappe point

J. BellinghamReal MadridK. MbappeC. AncelottiLaLiga

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said he's not worried about Jude Bellingham's goal drought while also addressing criticism of Kylian Mbappe.

  • Bellingham hasn't scored in nine games
  • Ancelotti still pleased with his work
  • Also defends Mbappe's current role
