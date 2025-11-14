Carlo Ancelotti makes 'dangerous' England World Cup prediction & gives Jude Bellingham verdict

The former Everton manager said on the Rest is Football podcast that Bellingham was a top player and even likened him to Brazilian great Kaka. He also dismissed any notion that the attacking midfielder has attitude problems, a topic that has come to the fore after he was not selected for Thomas Tuchel's October England squads.

Ancelotti said this week, "I think Jude is a fantastic player. If I have to compare, we were talking about Kaka. He is this kind of player, a really intelligent player, who is physically really strong, fantastic to arrive in the box at the right time. He's doing really well, and maybe he had a problem with his shoulder. He was out for two or three months, now he's back. No question mark. But why do you have to put a question mark on Bellingham?"

He added, "No, I never had a problem with Jude about his attitude. He is really professional, really serious, works hard in training, like all English players do. And no, no complaints."

And on Friday, when asked if Bellingham was one of the best midfielders in the world, Ancelotti replied, "What do you expect me to say? Yes or no? Of course. One of the best. I had a good relationship with him. He helped me to win one Champions League in 2024. So for me, I am a little bit involved in the judgement of Jude Bellingham, but he is a good guy and a great player."