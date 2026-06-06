Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil: A match made in World Cup heaven - or are the Selecao too flawed for their manager to matter?

Ancelotti has long been Brazil's dream manager. "He is unanimously respected among players," former Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues told Reuters all the way back in 2023, "not only Ronaldo Nazario or Vinicius Junior, but all those that have played for him.

"I really admire him for his honesty in the way he works and how consistent his work is. He needs no introduction. He is really a top coach who has several achievements and we hope he can have even more.

"And Ancelotti is not only the players' favourite, but it seems the fans' too. Everywhere I go in Brazil, in every stadium, he is the first name the supporters ask me about. They talk about him in a very affectionate way, in recognition of the exemplary work he has done in his career.

"Let's have faith in God, wait for the appropriate time and we'll see if we can make it happen as we look for the new coach of the Brazilian national team."

Tellingly, the players were just as excited about the prospect of Ancelotti taking over. Ederson even joked about doing his utmost to help Manchester City knock Madrid out of the Champions League "so that Ancelotti can come to Brazil as quickly as possible!"