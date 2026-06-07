Carlo Ancelotti 'worried' as Brazil full-back breaks down in tears amid fears he will miss World Cup with injury against Egypt

Speaking in the aftermath of the 2-1 win, Ancelotti did not hide his anxiety regarding the situation. The Italian tactician emphasized the importance of the defender to his tactical setup, particularly following his recent development in Serie A. Ancelotti confirmed that the next 24 hours will be critical in determining whether the full-back can stay with the squad or must be replaced entirely.

"He needs to undergo some tests. He has a muscle problem and we have to wait for the diagnosis tomorrow. I think he'll have time to recover and be with us at the World Cup. Otherwise, we'll have to choose another player, and we'll have time to do so. It's urgent, it worries us," Ancelotti told reporters.

"He's an important player, he plays at his best, with power. He's learned a lot about the things he wasn't so good at, such as attacking and marking, now in Italy. I hope it's nothing serious, that he gets the necessary treatment, and that he can continue with us on this journey. But I don't deny that there's urgency and concern; if it were to be something serious, it would be a shame."