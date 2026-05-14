'More victories, more time' - Carlo Ancelotti signs long-term Brazil contract extension ahead of World Cup

Speaking on his decision to extend his stay, Ancelotti expressed his deep connection to the country. “A year ago, I arrived in Brazil. From the very first minute, I understood what football means to this nation. For a year now, we have been working to bring the Brazilian national team back to the top of the world. But the CBF and I want more. More victories, more time, and more hard work. We are very happy to announce that we will continue together for four more years. We are going together until the 2030 World Cup. I want to thank the CBF for their trust. Thank you, Brazil, for the warm welcome and for all the affection,” he said.

The Italian’s first year in charge has seen him manage the Selecao in 10 fixtures. During this period, he recorded five victories, two draws and three defeats, with his side scoring 18 goals while conceding eight. While these statistics provide a foundation, the focus now shifts entirely to the long-term project of restoring Brazil as the dominant force in global football over the next four years.