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Carlo Ancelotti demands patience from Brazil fans after late draw against Australia as Selecao boss prioritises youth development
Substitute header salvages late parity
The hosts stunned the South American giants midway through the second half when Irankunda curled home a sublime free-kick at Queensland Country Bank Stadium. Brazil thought they had drawn first blood before the interval, only for Estevao's strike to be chalked off following a VAR review. Ancelotti's men eventually spared their blushes with virtually the final touch of the match as substitute Rayan nodded in a dramatic equaliser.
- Sports Press Photo
Italian tactician defends experimental lineup
Fronting the media in Townsville, the seasoned manager brushed off suggestions that the draw represented a setback while pointing to an unforgiving playing surface that disrupted his side's rhythm.
Assessing the performance and the need for patience, Ancelotti said: "It doesn't taste like a defeat because it's a draw. We could have won, we had chances. It was difficult to play on this pitch. We have to be patient. We responded after conceding and secured a deserved draw. These are tests we have to run, handing out opportunities and moving forward. It was a test. The next one will be another test."
Manager prioritises minutes for prodigies
Ancelotti reiterated his desire to treat the friendly window as an audition phase, placing development ahead of immediate scorelines before competitive action resumes.
Responding to scrutiny over his side's lack of cutting edge, the coach added: "This isn't the start of a cycle, it's a continuation. The priority is to give minutes to those who play less, young players with potential like Endrick and Estevao.
"The fans need to be patient. When official competitions arrive, we will be ready. [The friendly had] Some positive aspects... We had the chance to take the lead; we just lacked precision in the final third. The team fought until the end, didn't want to lose, and didn't lose."
Pressed on whether he plans to reshuffle his starting XI for the second meeting with Australia, he concluded: "It will change a little, not much. We are making rotations to give minutes to others."
- AAP
Rematch looms before Asian challenge
The two sides lock horns again on Tuesday at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium. Australia will look to finish the job this time after letting a famous scalp slip through their fingers in Townsville. Ancelotti's men will conclude their international tour with a match against India on Saturday, October 3.
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