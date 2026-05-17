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Carlo Ancelotti on ‘bombshell’ Neymar decision that would rock Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad - with record goalscorer ‘much loved’ by team-mates
The ultimate selection dilemma
The eyes of a nation are fixed on Rio de Janeiro as Ancelotti prepares to announce his final Brazil squad on Monday. At the heart of the frenzy is Neymar, the 34-year-old icon who remains the Selecao's record goalscorer but has endured a stop-start road to recovery following a series of long-term injuries. With the World Cup just weeks away, the manager is weighing the forward's undeniable talent against the physical demands of his high-intensity tactical system.
"When you have to choose, you have to consider many things," Ancelotti told Reuters. "Neymar is an important player for this country because of the talent he has always shown. But he has had problems and is working hard to recover. He has improved a lot recently and is playing regularly. It is, obviously, not such an easy decision for me. We have to weigh up the pros and cons carefully."
- AFP
Dressing room loyalty for the icon
While the public remains divided on whether the former Barcelona and PSG star should travel to North America, Ancelotti admits that the player's standing within the team is a major factor. The Italian coach emphasized that Neymar retains the full support of his colleagues, making his potential inclusion a boost for squad morale rather than a disruption. For Ancelotti, ensuring a clean atmosphere is paramount as he looks to guide Brazil to their sixth world title.
"I know full well that Neymar is much loved, not only by the public but also by the players," Ancelotti explained. "This is also a factor, because we have to consider the atmosphere that will surround Neymar's call-up. It's not as if I'm going to drop a bombshell in the dressing room. He's very well-liked, he's very much loved. I think it's normal for the players to express their opinion. I'm grateful to everyone who has given me advice; I thank you all. But ultimately, the right person to make this decision, the one best placed to do so, is me."
Form and fitness over sentiment
Despite the emotional weight of the decision, Ancelotti insists that cold, hard facts will dictate the final list. The Italian tactician's blueprint requires a front line capable of relentless pressing, and he has been closely monitoring Neymar’s recent performances. The coach noted that the forward's ability to maintain high intensity in matches is the primary metric for his evaluation.
"He has improved his fitness a lot in recent matches," Ancelotti observed. "He has played some very good matches lately. His fitness has improved. He can maintain a high intensity in a match. But there are matches and matches... I haven't been pressured by anyone to call up Neymar. I have complete autonomy. The decision will be 100% professional. I will only take into account how he is performing as a footballer. Nothing else."
- Getty Images Sport
The final countdown to Rio
The drama will reach its conclusion on Monday, May 18. Ancelotti remains confident in his ability to select a balanced group, even if he acknowledges that no squad can ever be perfect in the eyes of the demanding Brazilian public. Having won league titles in all of Europe's big five divisions, the veteran coach is leaning on his vast experience to navigate the immense external pressure and media scrutiny.
"Can I draw up a perfect squad? Impossible! But I can draw up a squad with fewer mistakes than others who might do so. Of that I am certain," Ancelotti concluded. The internal atmosphere, according to the boss, will remain positive regardless of the outcome, but the external atmosphere will surely be dictated by whether or not the name of the Santos talisman appears on the final 26-man list for the grandest stage of all.