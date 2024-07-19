Revisiting the 2021 USWNT, a squad that settled for a disappointing bronze medal at the Olympics

The USWNT endured a disappointing showing at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Olympics. Despite having arguably the most talented roster in Japan in 2021, they were unable to manage more than a Bronze medal in the competition. They started the campaign with a 3-0 loss to Sweden, and after losing the semifinal, 1-0, to Canada, resolved to a third-place finish.

But that was an aging team. Players such as Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O'Hara were still regular parts of the setup. Meanwhile, crucial players such as Rose Lavelle had yet to work their way into the side.

Barring injury, only three players from that quarterfinal contest with the Netherlands in 2021 are guaranteed starters for the USWNT in the opening match at the Paris Olympics on July 25.

GOAL US revisits that squad...