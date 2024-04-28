Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

'They can't do that' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reveals how he deals with Premier League defenders fouling him

Bukayo SakaArsenalTottenham vs ArsenalTottenhamPremier League

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has revealed how he deals with the number of fouls he receives from opposition defenders.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Saka talks about being tackled in the PL
  • Talks about how he deals with it
  • Leading Arsenal in Premier League title charge
Article continues below

Editors' Picks