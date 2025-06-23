'Everyone's been caning me!' - Jude Bellingham reveals tongue-in-cheek abuse after brother Jobe's first Borussia Dortmund goal as Real Madrid superstar insists he 'had to do something' after response at Club World Cup
Jude Bellingham has hit back in style after brother Jobe's first Dortmund goal sparks playful competition between siblings at the Club World Cup.
- Jobe scores first goal for Dortmund
- Jude responds with goal against Pachuca
- Opens up about friendly rivalry with Jobe