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'I can't stop crying' - Lautaro Martinez breaks down in live TV interview after Argentina's 'immense' World Cup semi-final win over England
'I always dreamed of scoring this goal'
Argentina secured a historic 2-1 victory over rivals England in the World Cup semi-final, courtesy of a clinical finish from Martinez. The striker had entered the pitch as an 81st-minute substitute with Argentina trailing 1-0, and after Enzo Fernandez equalized, he rose to head home a Lionel Messi cross in the 92nd minute to seal the dramatic win. The "Toro" proved to be the difference-maker in a tense clash, sending the Albiceleste through to a final showdown against Spain this coming Sunday. After the final whistle, the weight of the moment became clear as Martinez wept openly while reflecting on his journey to the pinnacle of the sport.
"It is very powerful," Martinez began, struggling to speak through his tears on the pitch. "The first time my dad bought me a pair of boots... I always dreamed of scoring this goal. It is an enormous joy. I dreamt it, I swear, I told Alexis [MacAllister] that I was going to score a goal and then on the bench I told Facundo Medina... It fell to me. Enzo also scored a great goal. This team continues to show what it is made of."
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Family at the heart of the heroics
The striker’s emotional outpouring was deeply rooted in his personal life and the sacrifices made by his family during his rise to stardom. Martinez used the interview to pay a touching tribute to his mother and the reality of his upbringing before he made his name at Racing Club and eventually in Europe with Inter. At San Siro, he reached the pinnacle of Italian football by winning the Serie A title three times - most recently last season - among several other trophies, while also finishing as the league's top scorer last season.
"To my mom, who on the day I left for Racing, never stopped making my bed. That is worth more than a goal, than a final. I have my two children there, who changed my life, they made me slow down one and two gears, I enjoy life more with them. I just called my mom, who was working. She suffers a lot; she prefers to go to work because it is hard for her to watch the matches," the striker added as he continued to process the victory.
Tactical battle and England's collapse
Analysis of the match suggested that Argentina's patience was key to overcoming an England side that had initially looked dominant. Indeed, patience has become the Albiceleste's defining trait in this tournament, having previously outlasted Cape Verde in extra time, defeated Egypt by scoring three goals in the final ten minutes, and overcome Switzerland in another grueling extra-time battle. After a challenging contest in the Atlanta heat, Martinez noted that the Three Lions eventually faded under the pressure of the defending world champions, allowing Argentina to find the spaces they needed to exploit.
"They got tired, they pressed for an hour, found the goal and sat back," Martinez explained when discussing the flow of the semi-final. "That gave us peace of mind; we opened up the pitch and we knew how to take advantage of it. On the second cross Leo sent in, I got in behind [John] Stones. Now we are playing another final in the World Cup, the joy is very great, you have to enjoy this moment."
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Raw emotion on the world stage
The scenes at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium served as a reminder of the physical and mental toll of a deep World Cup run. For Martinez, the realization that he had propelled his nation to within one game of defending their crown was almost too much to handle, as he repeatedly mentioned his inability to stop his tears while thinking of his support system.
"I can't stop crying, I think of my wife, my children, my parents. All this is very difficult, there are many sensations," he concluded. Argentina will now travel to East Rutherford to face a Spain side that dismantled France in the other semi-final.
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