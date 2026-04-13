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Magdy Obaid

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Can Flick finally end the curse against Atlético Madrid?

Barcelona
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
H. Flick
Spain
Germany

What is the German manager lacking at Barcelona?

Hans Flick’s Barcelona has shown a knack for staging comebacks when trailing in high-profile fixtures. 

Since the German’s arrival, the ability to turn matches around has become one of the Catalan side’s defining traits. 

Staying behind early on no longer spells defeat: the Blaugrana now routinely fight back to secure victory.

According to the club’s official website, they have already done so 10 times this season, most recently in La Liga at the Metropolitano Stadium. Now, however, they face an unfamiliar test.

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  • Flick’s only failed comeback with Barcelona

    Under Flick, Barcelona have yet to overturn a knockout deficit after losing the first leg. 

    That chance arrives tomorrow, Tuesday, when Barça travels to the Wanda Metropolitano for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Atlético Madrid.

    Having lost 2-0 at the Camp Nou, the Catalans face a daunting task yet can still showcase their strength and resilience.

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  • What happened in the Copa del Rey semi-finals?

    Since Flick’s arrival, Barcelona have contested multiple two-legged knockout ties in the Champions League and Copa del Rey. 

    The only first-leg defeat under his tenure came against Atlético Madrid in this season’s Copa del Rey semi-final. 

    Despite a 4–0 first-leg defeat, the Catalan side nearly pulled off a historic comeback, falling just one goal short of levelling the tie (3–0).

    Barcelona also drew 1-1 with Newcastle in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 this season, before advancing comfortably in the return fixture.

  • A bigger sample size underscores Barcelona’s strength.

    Last season, Barcelona won at Benfica in the first leg of the round of 16, beat Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals, and drew 3–3 with Inter Milan in the semi-finals.

    In the Copa del Rey, also against Diego Simeone’s side, the first leg ended 4–4. 

    Ferran Torres’ away goal at the Metropolitano then edged Barça into the final. 

    This time, however, the Catalan side must score at least once more to progress, a target that seems perfectly feasible given the recent high-scoring encounters between the sides, despite Atlético’s at-times excessive defensive caution.

    Read also:

    Rafinha is edging closer to the exit, raising questions about how long Barcelona can keep relying on “strategic solutions” to stay afloat.


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