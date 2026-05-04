'Massively disappointing' - Calum McFarlane fumes at 'unacceptable' Chelsea performance as Nottingham Forest crush Blues at Stamford Bridge

The Blues fell behind at Stamford Bridge after just 98 seconds when Taiwo Awoniyi headed in, setting the tone for a forgettable afternoon for the hosts. Things got worse in the 15th minute when Igor Jesus converted a penalty to double the visitors' lead. Speaking in his post-match press conference, a frustrated McFarlane did not hold back on his team's lack of focus in the opening stages of the contest.

“The first 15 minutes were unacceptable. The manner of the two goals conceded really set us back and gave us a mountain to climb," the manager said. "It's a ruthless game, it's a really high level. We cannot start games in the Premier League like this. We're training tomorrow, we'll review the game and try to find a reason why and try to make sure the performance level is higher against Liverpool in five days' time.”