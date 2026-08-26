Cafu reveals the truth about Gianni Infantino's ten-year FIFA reign

The integration of these former players goes far beyond simple ambassadorial roles. Cafu was eager to point out that their vast on-pitch experience directly influences current sporting policies. The group feels genuinely respected by the sport's central authority.

"Our opinions are heard, and many of the initiatives carried out in the name of the sport have been shaped by our reflections, ideas, plans, and participation," Cafu added.

"We know how football can transform lives, improve societies and expand opportunities to people all over the world; and we are committed to continue bringing that hope to them. We remain on hand to support the great progress that our sport has experienced in the past decade, ensuring that it continues to reach and benefit people in all the countries where football is played around the world."